NY and US average gas prices are down one cent

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is down one cent, both in New York and the nation as a whole.

  • New York: $2.89/gallon
  • United States: $2.86/gallon

One year ago, the national average was $1.87, while New York’s was $2.26.

Here’s a look at the current averages across different parts of upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.84 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.82 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.87 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.87 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.93 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.85 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

