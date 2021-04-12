NY and US average gas prices are down one cent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is down one cent, both in New York and the nation as a whole.
- New York: $2.89/gallon
- United States: $2.86/gallon
One year ago, the national average was $1.87, while New York’s was $2.26.
Here’s a look at the current averages across different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.84 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.82 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.87 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.87 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $2.93 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.85 (no change since last week)
- Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)
