NY Assemblyman calls on state to increase maximum gym capacity

(WIVB)– The pandemic has led to many changes for establishments, one of those being a lower capacity.

But some gym owners say they’ve earned the right to loosen some restrictions.

Joined by Assemblyman John McDonald, they’re calling for the state to increase the maximum capacity for fitness centers from 33 to 50 percent.

“I would argue that probably the safest place to have been the last several months and the months going forward, is in a gym because of the extremely low infection rate.” Assemblyman John McDonald (D) Cohoes

Some gyms in McDonald’s district have argued that they’ve seen thousands of visitors over the past months but that not one case of COVID-19 has been linked to their facilities.