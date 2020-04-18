NY Attorney General bans debt collectors from garnishing residents’ stimulus checks

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WIVB) – Debt collectors won’t be able to garnish New Yorkers’ emergency stimulus payments, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Saturday.

James has issued official guidance to New York banks, creditors and debt collectors to make it clear that the stimulus payments are exempt from garnishment under New York law.

“Today, we are taking concrete action to ensure debt collectors keep their hands off New Yorkers’ stimulus payments,” James said in a statement. “This official guidance makes clear that banks and debt collectors cannot freeze or seize stimulus funds that are on their way to New York families, and any institution that violates this guidance will face swift legal action from my office.”

The guidance is based on multiple state and federal consumer protection laws.