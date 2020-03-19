NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are now 4,152 cases of coronavirus confirmed in New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday morning. 19 percent of the people diagnosed with the illness have been hospitalized. It’s not clear how many of them are in the intensive care unit, though.

More than 22,000 people in New York have been tested.

Along with this, Cuomo made another reduction to the amount of people allowed on a work site at a time.

Prior to Thursday, the amount of employees allowed on site was reduced by half. Otherwise, other employees must work from home, or somewhere outside of the work site.

On Thursday, Cuomo changed that to 25 percent. So, three quarters of an employer’s workforce cannot work on site. They either must work from home or somewhere else.

These rules do not apply to essential services, like hospitals and grocery stores.