NY citizen group calls for prison reform

(WIVB)– A citizen group says too many New Yorkers are in jail or prison for the wrong reasons and many of those inmates should be released.

They describe a so-called “justice roadmap” that includes parole hearings for certain prisoners aged 55 and older to reduce the risk of becoming sick behind bars.

They also want to end solitary confinement.

Melania Brown says her sister took her own life while serving time at New York City’s Rikers Island for prostitution-related crimes and says reform is needed so no one else will go through what she went through.

“I don’t believe sex work is enough to give somebody the death penalty. It was a death penalty that they gave her. The system… I would just love the whole system to stop and not even talk about being built from the ground up. Because let’s be serious, they’re going to continue to take our family members, continue to incarcerate people and guess what? The things that they’re trying to stop, they’re not gonna end that way.” Melania Brown #Halt Solitary Confinement Campaign

The group says the state spends $18-billion a year on its prisons, so New York should use its limited resources to invest in communities instead of locking people up in jails and prisons.