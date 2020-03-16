State closing restaurants, bars, etc. starting tonight as NY cases rise to 950; remaining schools to close beginning Wednesday

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing ceremony in New York. Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs. Federal officials say they took the step because of a new New York law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(CORRECTION: The video above says a case was confirmed in Wyoming County, but no cases have been confirmed there. A mistake appears to have been made by NYS.)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are working together on actions to stop the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases here has risen to 950.

More than 7,000 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus. Seven cases have been confirmed in Erie County, and new cases have also been confirmed in Allegany County.

Previously, the state said there was a case confirmed in Wyoming County, but this turned out to be a mistake.

Across the state, seven people have died.

Effective Monday at 8 p.m., all crowd capacities will be reduced to 50. Along with that, the following facilities will be closed:

Restaurants/bars (takeout/delivery only allowed)

Gyms

Movie theaters

Casinos

BIG: Whatever you can get from a bar, distillery, winery (yes, alcohol) can be ordered as takeout, per a state law change. https://t.co/1zh2xuCyf4 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 16, 2020

These facilities will remain closed until further notice. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities will remain open. Cuomo recommends that only essential services and businesses stay open after 8 p.m.

Most schools in the state have already closed for an undetermined amount of time, but by Wednesday, the rest of them will be closed, as well.

This closure will last at least two weeks. Cuomo says that if conditions “miraculously” improve, the schools could be reopened.

While this massive shutdown takes place, Cuomo encouraged families to spend time together. Local, state and county park fees are waived during this time.

The capacity of hospitals will go beyond Department of Health regulations for the time being. This will allow the facilities to increase space.

It is not yet decided, but the state may cancel elective surgeries across the state. Space will be needed at hospitals, Cuomo says.

#NEW: @NYGovCuomo calling on the federal government to make moves to build a "medical capacity"… says we are going to have people on gurneys in hospitals if we do nothing now. @news4buffalo — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) March 16, 2020