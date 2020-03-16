State closing restaurants, bars, etc. starting tonight as NY cases rise to 950; remaining schools to close beginning Wednesday

(CORRECTION: The video above says a case was confirmed in Wyoming County, but no cases have been confirmed there. A mistake appears to have been made by NYS.)
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are working together on actions to stop the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases here has risen to 950.
More than 7,000 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus. Seven cases have been confirmed in Erie County, and new cases have also been confirmed in Allegany County.
Previously, the state said there was a case confirmed in Wyoming County, but this turned out to be a mistake.
Across the state, seven people have died.
Effective Monday at 8 p.m., all crowd capacities will be reduced to 50. Along with that, the following facilities will be closed:
- Restaurants/bars (takeout/delivery only allowed)
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Casinos
These facilities will remain closed until further notice. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities will remain open. Cuomo recommends that only essential services and businesses stay open after 8 p.m.
Most schools in the state have already closed for an undetermined amount of time, but by Wednesday, the rest of them will be closed, as well.
This closure will last at least two weeks. Cuomo says that if conditions “miraculously” improve, the schools could be reopened.
While this massive shutdown takes place, Cuomo encouraged families to spend time together. Local, state and county park fees are waived during this time.
The capacity of hospitals will go beyond Department of Health regulations for the time being. This will allow the facilities to increase space.
It is not yet decided, but the state may cancel elective surgeries across the state. Space will be needed at hospitals, Cuomo says.