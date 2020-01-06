Gov. Cuomo proposes expansion of alcohol rules at theaters

(AP) — Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make it easier for movie theaters to serve beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks.

Cuomo, on Friday, proposed making a change to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control law. The change would make it easier to allow beer and wine sales at movie theaters, along with the sale of cider, mead and spirits, according to his office.

Movie theaters, under current law, can only sell alcohol if they have full kitchens and tables inside screening rooms, according to Cuomo’s office. His office says the change would give craft producers more retail outlets and provide more revenue for theaters.