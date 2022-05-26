BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Republican who’s running for governor says a state law that’s supposed to stop people who pose a threat from having a firearm is flawed.

Congressman Lee Zeldin joined News 4’s Dave Greber live in the studio for News 4 at 10.

Zeldin criticized the Cuomo administration for pushing and eventually passing the “red flag” bill into law.

“You can be a law-abiding citizen, not getting notice of a hearing,” Rep. Zeldin said. “You can have your firearms taken away, and then when you appeal it, the burden is on you to prove, with clear and convincing evidence. If someone files a false accusation against you, there’s no consequences.”

Zeldin adds, that State Police should enforce the law when it’s a case of someone who’s threatening to commit a terrorist act.

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring troopers to enforce the red flag law.