NY helping establish COVID-19 testing site in Florida

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WIVB) — New York State is helping establish a coronavirus testing site in Florida.

The site, which will provide up to 500 tests per day, will be at Pinellas Community Church in St. Petersburg.

“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us. I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg, where we’ve worked together to establish a community testing site. We will continue to return the favor and lend help to whoever needs it.”

New York will be providing the following supplies:

  • 124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)
  • 7,500 VTM Test Kits
  • 7,500 Gowns
  • 11,500 Gloves
  • 7,500 N95 Masks
  • 7,500 Face Shields
  • 1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
  • 1,200 Sanitizing Wipes
  • 120 Goggles
  • 10 Closed Circuit Ventilators
  • 10 iPads to assist with tele-health needs

The testing site was created with expertise and resources from SOMOS Community Care.

“Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg are on the right track. We have led the way in Florida every step of the way, but widespread testing and the subsequent protocols remain key to getting on the other side of this health crisis,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says. “We are pleased to provide a no-cost testing site at Pinellas Community Church to serve both neighboring residents and those throughout the Sunshine City.”

In New York, the latest number of hospitalizations is 619, which is a drop of 29 from the previous day. 154 of these patients are receiving intensive care.

Five people died as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One of them was an Erie County resident.

This brings New York’s death toll to 25,132.

1.14 percent of tests given in the state on Tuesday came back positive. That’s 715 of 62,276 tests. Here’s a breakdown of positive tests by region:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.5%1.2%1.8%
Central New York0.4%0.9%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.4%0.6%
Long Island1.5%1.1%1.1%
Mid-Hudson0.8%1.1%1.3%
Mohawk Valley1.0%2.0%1.8%
New York City1.2%0.9%1.1%
North Country0.2%0.6%0.3%
Southern Tier0.5%0.6%1.3%
Western New York1.2%0.9%1.6%

Here’s a look at where the positive cases showed up:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,48012
Allegany740
Broome1,01523
Cattaraugus1574
Cayuga1411
Chautauqua2234
Chemung1611
Chenango2052
Clinton1230
Columbia5106
Cortland901
Delaware1012
Dutchess4,4536
Erie8,41046
Essex550
Franklin481
Fulton2700
Genesee2671
Greene2852
Hamilton70
Herkimer2360
Jefferson1280
Lewis340
Livingston1631
Madison3932
Monroe4,65624
Montgomery1520
Nassau43,10041
Niagara1,4306
NYC224,551302
Oneida2,05325
Onondaga3,43718
Ontario3472
Orange11,03410
Orleans2911
Oswego2390
Otsego1072
Putnam1,4164
Rensselaer6944
Rockland13,8527
Saratoga70110
Schenectady1,01012
Schoharie680
Schuyler200
Seneca840
St. Lawrence2591
Steuben2901
Suffolk43,08460
Sullivan1,4760
Tioga1833
Tompkins2250
Ulster1,97331
Warren2980
Washington2540
Wayne2430
Westchester35,87436
Wyoming1110
Yates520

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss