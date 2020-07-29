NY helping establish COVID-19 testing site in Florida

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WIVB) — New York State is helping establish a coronavirus testing site in Florida.

The site, which will provide up to 500 tests per day, will be at Pinellas Community Church in St. Petersburg.

“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us. I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg, where we’ve worked together to establish a community testing site. We will continue to return the favor and lend help to whoever needs it.”

New York will be providing the following supplies:

124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

11,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

1,200 Sanitizing Wipes

120 Goggles

10 Closed Circuit Ventilators

10 iPads to assist with tele-health needs

The testing site was created with expertise and resources from SOMOS Community Care.

“Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg are on the right track. We have led the way in Florida every step of the way, but widespread testing and the subsequent protocols remain key to getting on the other side of this health crisis,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says. “We are pleased to provide a no-cost testing site at Pinellas Community Church to serve both neighboring residents and those throughout the Sunshine City.”

In New York, the latest number of hospitalizations is 619, which is a drop of 29 from the previous day. 154 of these patients are receiving intensive care.

Five people died as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One of them was an Erie County resident.

This brings New York’s death toll to 25,132.

1.14 percent of tests given in the state on Tuesday came back positive. That’s 715 of 62,276 tests. Here’s a breakdown of positive tests by region:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.2% 1.8% Central New York 0.4% 0.9% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.4% 0.6% Long Island 1.5% 1.1% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.1% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 2.0% 1.8% New York City 1.2% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.6% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 1.3% Western New York 1.2% 0.9% 1.6%

Here’s a look at where the positive cases showed up:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,480 12 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,015 23 Cattaraugus 157 4 Cayuga 141 1 Chautauqua 223 4 Chemung 161 1 Chenango 205 2 Clinton 123 0 Columbia 510 6 Cortland 90 1 Delaware 101 2 Dutchess 4,453 6 Erie 8,410 46 Essex 55 0 Franklin 48 1 Fulton 270 0 Genesee 267 1 Greene 285 2 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 236 0 Jefferson 128 0 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 163 1 Madison 393 2 Monroe 4,656 24 Montgomery 152 0 Nassau 43,100 41 Niagara 1,430 6 NYC 224,551 302 Oneida 2,053 25 Onondaga 3,437 18 Ontario 347 2 Orange 11,034 10 Orleans 291 1 Oswego 239 0 Otsego 107 2 Putnam 1,416 4 Rensselaer 694 4 Rockland 13,852 7 Saratoga 701 10 Schenectady 1,010 12 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 84 0 St. Lawrence 259 1 Steuben 290 1 Suffolk 43,084 60 Sullivan 1,476 0 Tioga 183 3 Tompkins 225 0 Ulster 1,973 31 Warren 298 0 Washington 254 0 Wayne 243 0 Westchester 35,874 36 Wyoming 111 0 Yates 52 0

