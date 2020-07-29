NY helping establish COVID-19 testing site in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WIVB) — New York State is helping establish a coronavirus testing site in Florida.
The site, which will provide up to 500 tests per day, will be at Pinellas Community Church in St. Petersburg.
“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us. I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg, where we’ve worked together to establish a community testing site. We will continue to return the favor and lend help to whoever needs it.”
New York will be providing the following supplies:
- 124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)
- 7,500 VTM Test Kits
- 7,500 Gowns
- 11,500 Gloves
- 7,500 N95 Masks
- 7,500 Face Shields
- 1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
- 1,200 Sanitizing Wipes
- 120 Goggles
- 10 Closed Circuit Ventilators
- 10 iPads to assist with tele-health needs
The testing site was created with expertise and resources from SOMOS Community Care.
“Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg are on the right track. We have led the way in Florida every step of the way, but widespread testing and the subsequent protocols remain key to getting on the other side of this health crisis,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says. “We are pleased to provide a no-cost testing site at Pinellas Community Church to serve both neighboring residents and those throughout the Sunshine City.”
In New York, the latest number of hospitalizations is 619, which is a drop of 29 from the previous day. 154 of these patients are receiving intensive care.
Five people died as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One of them was an Erie County resident.
This brings New York’s death toll to 25,132.
1.14 percent of tests given in the state on Tuesday came back positive. That’s 715 of 62,276 tests. Here’s a breakdown of positive tests by region:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|1.2%
|1.8%
|Central New York
|0.4%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.5%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|2.0%
|1.8%
|New York City
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.6%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.6%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.6%
Here’s a look at where the positive cases showed up:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,480
|12
|Allegany
|74
|0
|Broome
|1,015
|23
|Cattaraugus
|157
|4
|Cayuga
|141
|1
|Chautauqua
|223
|4
|Chemung
|161
|1
|Chenango
|205
|2
|Clinton
|123
|0
|Columbia
|510
|6
|Cortland
|90
|1
|Delaware
|101
|2
|Dutchess
|4,453
|6
|Erie
|8,410
|46
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|48
|1
|Fulton
|270
|0
|Genesee
|267
|1
|Greene
|285
|2
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Herkimer
|236
|0
|Jefferson
|128
|0
|Lewis
|34
|0
|Livingston
|163
|1
|Madison
|393
|2
|Monroe
|4,656
|24
|Montgomery
|152
|0
|Nassau
|43,100
|41
|Niagara
|1,430
|6
|NYC
|224,551
|302
|Oneida
|2,053
|25
|Onondaga
|3,437
|18
|Ontario
|347
|2
|Orange
|11,034
|10
|Orleans
|291
|1
|Oswego
|239
|0
|Otsego
|107
|2
|Putnam
|1,416
|4
|Rensselaer
|694
|4
|Rockland
|13,852
|7
|Saratoga
|701
|10
|Schenectady
|1,010
|12
|Schoharie
|68
|0
|Schuyler
|20
|0
|Seneca
|84
|0
|St. Lawrence
|259
|1
|Steuben
|290
|1
|Suffolk
|43,084
|60
|Sullivan
|1,476
|0
|Tioga
|183
|3
|Tompkins
|225
|0
|Ulster
|1,973
|31
|Warren
|298
|0
|Washington
|254
|0
|Wayne
|243
|0
|Westchester
|35,874
|36
|Wyoming
|111
|0
|Yates
|52
|0
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.