NY lawmakers push to expand early voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in New York, voters get the chance to head to the polls weeks before the election.

Early voting starts on Saturday, but some say the law isn’t expansive enough and leaves out too many voters.

The City of Troy is just one location in New York State that did not receive an early voting site for this year’s election. The Rensselaer County Board of Elections chose Schodack and Brunswick instead.

But a new bill proposal would change that.

“That legislation would say that the top municipality in that county comes first whether it be city, village, town,” NYS Sen. Neil Breslin said.

In addition to requiring the municipality with the highest population in the county to have at least one early voting place, it would also require it to be on a public transportation route if there is one.

“We need to make sure that those individuals, those who have challenges with transportation whether it’s for medical, whether it’s for jobs, and yes, it’s for voting, we have to make sure they get the opportunity to vote, too, as well,” Assemblyman John McDonald said.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Chris Tague says, “A radical change like this requires careful planning.” He says “the State Democrats didn’t do it” and that “it requires a significant investment in manpower and resources.”

The bill won’t be taken up until the upcoming legislative session. If approved, it would take effect 30 days after it becomes law.