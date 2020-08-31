NY looking for poll workers to assist with November election

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is looking for poll workers to help out with the election on November 3.

The call comes a day before September 1, a day the United States Election Assistance Commission has proclaimed as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

“By encouraging more people to become poll workers in their communities, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to address the critical shortage of poll workers, strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections in November and beyond,” said Robert Brehm, co-executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Poll workers wear a number of hats by preparing polling places for voting, setting up voting equipment, reporting election results and enforcing social distancing, among other tasks.

“In New York State, 55 percent of all poll workers are over the age of 60, making them especially vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19,’ said Peter Kosinski, Co-Chair of the State Board. “This has resulted in a critical need for poll workers who are willing and able to assist with the administration of in-person during Early Voting and on Election Day.”

A eligible candidate must be a registered voter. A 17-year-old may be eligible if their school allows it. Interpreters do not need to be registered to vote.

Those who are selected will work within the county they live in, as long as they live outside New York City.

Along with getting paid for days worked, poll workers are also paid for training.

To apply, fill out this form. Any questions may be directed to one’s local board of elections, or the state’s by calling (518) 474-1953 or emailing info@elections.ny.gov.

