NEW YORK (WIVB) — According to a report from CBS News’ David Begnaud, who cited health officials, a New York man has become the second person to die from the coronavirus in Puerto Rico.

Begnaud says the victim, who was 73 years old, was on vacation with his wife at the time of his death.

It is not known how long the victim was on the island, or how long, or severely, he was showing symptoms.