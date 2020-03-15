NY now has 729 confirmed cases of coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York still has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed while giving an update on Sunday afternoon.
As of March 15, the amount of cases in the state is 729. There’s just over 3,000 in the country itself.
Three people in New York have died, and residents are being affected from one end of the state to the other. On Saturday night, it was confirmed that at least three Erie County residents contracted the virus. They are quarantined at home in Buffalo, Clarence and Grand Island.