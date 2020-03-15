NY now has 729 confirmed cases of coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York still has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed while giving an update on Sunday afternoon.

As of March 15, the amount of cases in the state is 729. There’s just over 3,000 in the country itself.

Three people in New York have died, and residents are being affected from one end of the state to the other. On Saturday night, it was confirmed that at least three Erie County residents contracted the virus. They are quarantined at home in Buffalo, Clarence and Grand Island.