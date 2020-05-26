NY nursing homes to receive $394 million in federal funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nursing homes in New York are set to receive $394 million in federal funding, Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday afternoon.

New York will receive the most out of the $4.8 billion secured for use across the nation.

“New York’s nursing facilities have been on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19 since the very beginning,” Schumer said. “Caring and providing for some of our state’s most at-risk residents, nursing homes need all the federal support they can get. These critical dollars will be a much needed shot-in-the-arm for New York’s senior health care system and the fight being waged to save New Yorkers’ lives.”

At least 831 nursing facilities will share in this money, which the Department of Health and Human Services will disburse based on both a fixed basis and variable basis.

Each facility will receive a fixed amount of $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. All nursing homes with at least six certified beds are eligible for funding.

“Nursing facilities and frontline workers have risked their lives to keep New York’s most vulnerable patients safe during this outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This critical funding will help provide New York’s most at-risk nursing facilities with the resources needed to treat senior patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the funding needed to ensure everyone has access to quality health care during these unprecedented times.”

