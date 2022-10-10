BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA.
The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week.
New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday, that price has gone up three cents.
“Locally, pump prices have escaped factors that are pushing gas prices up across most of the country,” AAA said. “But rising oil prices could soon impact local gas prices.”
To compare, the national average at this time last year was $3.27, while New York’s was $3.35.
Here’s what the average prices around upstate New York look like:
- Batavia – $3.75 (down 3 cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.69 (down 3 cents from last week)
- Elmira – $3.48 (up 1 cent from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)
- Rochester – $3.69 (down 2 cents from last week)
- Rome – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.58 (down 6 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $3.72 (down 3 cents from last week)
Latest Posts
- NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas
- Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions
- BPS students get free admission to Canalside Roller Rink on Monday
- Fire damages some of the famous moai statues on Easter Island
- Flu cases on the rise; NYDOH saying get the flu shot sooner than later
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.