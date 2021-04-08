NY restores $600M in general salary increases for state workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Wednesday that New York State will restore $600 million in retroactive general salary increases for state workers. This comes after state workers sacrificed their contractual raises as a result of COVID-19.

“The FY 2022 enacted budget will repay $600 million that was withheld from State workers during the pandemic,” said Governor Cuomo. “On behalf of the entire family of New York, we thank state workers for their extraordinary service, sacrifice, and selflessness which helped us through this unpredicted crisis.”

In April of 2020, New York State was forced to freeze scheduled 2% pay increases. This happened as a result of the State dealing with “the worst revenue loss in modern history” due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s announcement fully funds the scheduled salary increases and retroactive pay to approximately 120,000 state workers, including: