NY schools: Students and staff will be required to wear masks, health department says

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WPIX) — All students, staff and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings in New York state, the state’s health department announced Friday.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health released the following statement late Friday: “The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department.”

The news came three days after newly sworn-in Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to expect a school-mask mandate as well as a vaccine requirement statewide.

Hochul said she directed the state Department of Health to implement the universal masking policy for anyone entering school buildings.

The state is also working toward implementing a program requiring the COVID vaccine or weekly testing for all school personnel across New York.

“To accomplish this in New York, we need partnerships with all levels of government and I’m working now on getting this done,” Hochul said Tuesday.

There has yet to be an update on the vaccine or test requirement.

Read the full guidance below: