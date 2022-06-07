BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The benefits of the gas tax caps and federal gas tax holiday seem to be waning as prices are headed upward again.

Tuesday morning, the average price of gas across the country was $4.91, but the day before, it was $4.87. In New York, the price went up six cents, and is now $4.94 per gallon, AAA says. That’s the highest recorded average gas price the state has seen, according to AAA.

To compare, New York’s average price one month ago was $4.49, but only $3.08 at this time last year.

Still, Buffalo drivers are paying a bit less than the state average, at $4.80 per gallon, but that number is still a jump of eight cents since Monday. One month ago, the price here was $4.32.

The highest recorded average price in Buffalo was $4.83, according to AAA, and that was measured on June 1.

In nearby Batavia, drivers are currently paying an average of $4.82, while Rochester drivers are paying $4.86 per gallon.

This past Wednesday, a gas tax cap of $2 per gallon went into effect in Erie County, and a $3 cap went into effect in Niagara County. It makes it so people only have to pay tax on the first two or three dollars of every gallon of gas they put in their car.

This coincided with the state’s gas tax holiday, which will last until the end of the year. It will allow drivers to save an additional 16 cents for every gallon of gas they pump.