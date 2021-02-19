NY Senator Gillibrand calls for more funds to help low-income families with heat bills

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Albany Friday, urging Congress to deliver robust Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding in the next coronavirus relief package in order to provide critical assistance for low-income households and seniors.

“Families across our state are struggling to basically make ends meet, and to pay their bills, including their utility bills,” Gillibrand said. “Nationwide, 1 in 5 homes is at least 60 days behind on their electric and gas utilities.”

94% of Albany Housing Authority residents qualify for the LIHEAP program. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss