NY sending help to Puerto Rico following earthquakes

(WIVB) — New York State is helping Puerto Rico recover after a series of earthquakes rocked the island.

Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that the state is sending more than two dozen mental health professionals and building inspectors to Puerto Rico. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will also lead a delegation to the island later this month.

Hochul says that Puerto Ricans shares a bond with western New York.

“This goes back to when my grandfather and father worked shoulder to shoulder with many Puerto Ricans who went to Buffalo and Lackawanna in search of a better life when I was a child.”

The swarm of earthquakes hit Puerto Rico as the island is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.