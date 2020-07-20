NY State’s Recruit Firefighter Training program celebrates 21 new graduates

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced the graduation of 21 new firefighters from the state’s Recruit Firefighter Training program at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. Graduates hail from 14 fire departments and represent the Academy’s 79th Recruit Firefighter Training class. 

The class completed the-11 week program which includes more than 500 hours of training in both classroom and practical settings. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students were forced to fulfill portions of their training remotely. 

“As we continue to move forward in this new world, it’s more important than ever we continue to provide critical training to the first responders out there every day helping communities stay safe and secure. Achieving firefighter certification is no small task, and to have reached this goal amid a global pandemic is all the more impressive. I congratulate these recruits on a job well done and wish them nothing but the best as they begin their careers in public service.” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. 

Recruits also participate in daily physical fitness training in preparation for the Candidate Physical Ability Test. Upon completion, graduates will have received national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations. Upon graduation, all recruits will become full-time firefighters in their respective fire departments when they return home.

The following is a list of the graduates and their home fire departments: 

William Balfe, Albany Airport
Daniel Cownie, Buffalo Airport
Matthew Gokey, Dewitt
Andrew Philopena, Dewitt
Ryan Devens, Fairview/Poughkeepsie
Jake Lawlor, Fairview/Poughkeepsie
Mitchell Scherer, Herkimer
Cameron McConnell, Hornell
Tyler Conover, Ilion
Brendan Bloodnick, Ithaca
Emily Dove, Ithaca
Gregory Teeter, Ithaca
Gage Bird, Jamestown
Luke Ames, Jamestown
Dylan Monroe, Jamestown
Daniel Kidwell, Manlius
Tyler Harrington, Medina
Steven Coffey, Oswego
Patrick Vincent, Oswego
Cameron Tuller, Pleasant Valley
Matthew Osinski, Tonawanda

