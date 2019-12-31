NY teens, ages 16 and 17, will be able to pre-register for voting starting in 2020

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting in 2020, New York teens ages 16 and 17 will be able to pre-register to vote.

This would make it so that once they turn 18, they are immediately able to vote.

Gov. Andrew signed this election law reform in January.

“We know turnout among young voters is consistently low, and part of breaking that cycle is making registration easier and more flexible,” Erie County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner said. “Many young people apply for driving permits at 16 and 17, and if they can register at the DMV at the same time, for instances, it eliminates that extra step later on.”

Before this, residents of New York were not able to register to vote unless they turned 18 by the end of the year, and by the date of the election they intended to vote in.

“The goal should always be to encourage more participation in our electoral process and our democracy, and like the other reforms adopted in 2019, especially early voting, preregistration is a strong step in that direction,” Zellner said.