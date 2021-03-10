NY to resume in-person hunter education classes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is set to resume in-person hunter education classes from April 1. Places on the free courses are limited, but the DEC says online classes are still available.

Hunter safety courses went online-only during the coronavirus pandemic. During the same timeframe, the DEC says it has seen a 12% increase in hunting and fishing license sales compared to the previous 12-month period

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he applauds the department’s efforts to: “safely allow for resuming in-person instruction again in time for new hunters to pursue turkey this spring.”

The volunteer-staffed in-person courses are offered in hunter, bowhunter, trapper, and waterfowl hunter education.

Registration is required and all in-person courses include mandatory homework that must be completed before the class begins.

Online courses, priced at $19.95, are also available.