NY trooper struck by vehicle during officer-involved shooting on RFK Bridge; 2 arrested

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting on the RFK Bridge on Nov. 28, 2021. (Credit: Nikeeta Miller/Twitter)

NEW YORK — A New York State trooper was hit by a vehicle during an officer-involved shooting on the RFK Bridge Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The trooper stopped to assist an MTA officer with a traffic stop and, during the stop, the driver hit the gas, striking a second vehicle which then hit the trooper.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a New York State Police spokesperson. The shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Officials said the MTA bridges and tunnels officer was also injured.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle in connection with the incident, transit sources said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, fleeing, obstruction of governmental administration, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of an imitation firearm, obstruction of governmental administration, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sources said.

All Bronx-bound lanes of the bridge were temporarily closed, according to the city Department of Emergency Management. Several people on Twitter reported being stuck in standstill traffic.

There will be two Manhattan/Bronx-bound lanes closed and one Queens-bound lane closed on the Queens side of the Queens span until noon Monday because of the ongoing investigation by the NYPD Crime Scene Unit.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, several lanes had reopened, according to the NYPD and Notify NYC.

Motorists were advised to avoid the bridge and use an alternate route.

The incident happened on one of the busiest travel days of the year, as many try to get home on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.