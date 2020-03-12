NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan has been postponed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Committee announced Wednesday night that the 2020 parade would be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said the parade typically draws around 250,000 marchers and 1 million to 2 million spectators to the city.

A new date was not announced.

Cuomo said the following in a statement Wednesday:

“Today I had several conversations with the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to determine whether the parade should move forward in light of the evolving coronavirus situation and increased case count in the New York City area. Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade’s leadership agreed to postpone this year’s parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend. While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us. While the risk to New Yorkers remains low and we want to avoid social and economic disruptions, we have an obligation to take action to contain the spread of this virus.” NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

Sean Lane, Parade Committee Chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Committee said the following:

“We thank Governor Cuomo for his decisive leadership in this challenging time. We look forward to celebrating the 259th St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the entire city of New York at a later date.” SEAN LANE, PARADE COMMITTEE CHAIR OF THE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE AND CELEBRATION COMMITTEE

Also on Wednesday, Pres. Donald Trump announced he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday. The restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom.

The National Basketball Association also announced it was suspending the rest of the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.