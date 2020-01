MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tomorrow, Chris Collins’ son will learn whether he’ll follow his father in going to prison.

Cameron Collins will be sentenced in Manhattan. His attorneys are asking for probation.

Prosecutors want him to serve between three to four years behind bars.

His dad got 26 months last week.

Cameron’s future father-in-law will be sentenced Friday.

All three men admitted to their roles in an insider trading scheme last year.