Cuomo says Trump has no plans to send federal agents to NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Donald Trump has no plans to send federal agents to New York City.

If the possibility of agents being deployed comes up again in the future, Trump says he will discuss it with Cuomo before making a decision.

“The President has suggested he would send federal agents to New York City. I spoke to the President about it, and I don’t believe there’s any justification to send federal troops or federal agents to New York City, and I told him that,” Cuomo said. “There is no federal property that is in danger that could justify the federal government having to send agents. Constitutional law is clear on this. The nation does not have a federal police force to deploy at their discretion. Policing is left up to the states. The President and I had a good conversation. He said he would not be sending troops into New York City. He did not say period, ad infinitum, but he said that we would talk before he did anything.”

The state will closely monitor the federal government for changes in policy.

