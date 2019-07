NEW YORK CITY (WIVB)– Fans of the TV series Friends should be excited to learn about a pop-up shop opening in the big apple.

Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

You’ll find re-created sets, props and costumes that help mark 25-years since the show launched.

It opens September 7 for a limited time.