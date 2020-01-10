Breaking News
Prominent business owners Mark Croce, Michael Capriotto killed in PA helicopter crash
Live Now
News 4 at 5

Muggles, a Harry Potter flagship store is coming to NYC

New York City

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Calling all muggles and wizards, the largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York City.

A massive, three-story Wizarding World of Harry Potter store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before — including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ a flagship store — the first of its kind.

There’s no opening date as of yet, but executives say we can expect more details in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss