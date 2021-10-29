News 4’s Jacquie Walker inducted into the NYS Broadcasters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK CITY (WIVB) — Thursday was a very special day for a member of the News 4 family.

Jacquie Walker was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame during a luncheon in the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.

Jacquie was honored for significant contributions to broadcasting and service to the community during her 42-year career in television news. She thanked her husband and sons who were at the ceremony, for their support all these years. And she thanked Channel 4 for the opportunities she’s had to see local history unfold and to serve others in the Western New York community.

Click here for the full list of Professional and Community Service Awards

Congratulations Jacquie!

Also inducted Thursday was Tim Busch, recently retired president of broadcasting at Nexstar Media Group, the owner of WIVB/WNLO-TV and WIVB.com.