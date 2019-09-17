Report: NYC School District proposes banning chocolate milk

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, a shopper looks over the milk aisle at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vt. Soy and almond drinks don’t come from cows, so regulators may soon ask them to stop calling themselves “milk.” The Food and Drug Administration signaled plans to start enforcing a federal […]

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A report by the New York Post says the New York City School District is pushing to ban chocolate milk.

According to the New York City Department of Education, health concerns like sugar content are fueling the proposal.

Some upstate lawmakers have pushed back against the proposed ban, Nexstar contributor WTEN writes.

According to the reports, Rep. Elise Stefanik “along with two other Upstate representatives,” wrote to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying the ban would be bad for dairy farmers.

WTEN shared these amounts of sugar and calories in the milks: