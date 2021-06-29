Woman gets to be Yankees’ bat girl 60 years after writing letter to GM

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A woman gets to live out her childhood dream 60 years later.

When Gwen Goldman was 10 years old, she wrote a letter to the New York Yankees’ general manager, asking to be a “bat girl.”

The general manager at the time wrote back, telling her that she would feel out of place in a dugout.

60 years later, Goldman’s daughter sent that denial letter to the current GM, Brian Cashman.

Cashman surprised Goldman on a Zoom call, making her an honorary bat girl for Monday’s game at Yankee Stadium. She also got to throw out the first pitch.

Goldman said that she hopes her story will encourage girls to follow their dreams and not lose hope.

