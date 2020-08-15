NYCLU intervening on suit exposing Buffalo Police and Firefighter’s record

(WIVB)- The New York Civil Liberties Union is asking to intervene on a lawsuit to expose Buffalo Police and firefighter’s records.



Last month, a State Supreme Court judge temporarily blocked the public release of disciplinary records for Buffalo Police Officers and firefighters that involve allegations that are pending or unsubstantiated. This is all connected to the state’s repeal of section 50-A of the civil rights law.



The public can now have access to certain personnel records of police officers, firefighters, and law enforcement. Buffalo city leaders had until yesterday to show cause as to why the information needs to be released.



Now, the NYCLU filed a motion to intervene in the case, arguing the City of Buffalo can’t adequately release the misconduct reports.