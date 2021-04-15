NYPD robot police dog sparks conversation after being spotted at Manhattan arrest

Robotic dogs called Spot and built by Boston Dynamics are demonstrated during the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — So, is this part of that new normal we’ve been hearing about?

Social media video showing an NYPD “robot dog” at the site of a recent arrest has New Yorkers doing a double-take — at least the ones in the video:

“I never seen nothing like this before in my life,” one person said. “Do you see this?”

Watch the video captured at the scene here

An NYPD spokesperson told PIX11 the department has been using robots in some shape or form since the 1970s — primarily in hostage situations and hazmat incidents.

The NYPD has been using robots since the 1970's to save lives in hostage situations & hazmat incidents. This model of robot is being tested to evaluate its capabilities against other models in use by our Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad. https://t.co/134Xl0ezox — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 25, 2021

This particular robot, though, is of another breed.

“Spot” is a product of Boston Dynamics, a company that’s gained notoriety over the years for developing robots that can communicate with each other, open doors and even dance.

It’s use in the NYPD is currently in a test phase, a spokesperson told PIX11.

In his Wednesday briefing, the mayor admitted he was unaware of the use of the robots, but acknowledged that they could certainly make people uncomfortable.

“I certainly share the concern that if in any way it’s unsettling to people, we should rethink the equation,” he said. “So, I don’t know what is being done to test it. I’ll certainly talk to the commissioner about it. I don’t want people to feel, you know, that something is happening that they don’t know about. So, we’ll work that out.”

The arrest in question — where Spot was spotted by bewildered New Yorkers — was related to a domestic dispute involving a firearm at a NYCHA building in Kips Bay.

Officers arrived and discovered an open apartment door, with several people leaving the apartment. A man, 41, was inside of a back room with a mother and her baby — and he might have a gun, the individuals told police as they left the unit.

Police engaged the suspect in dialogue and the mother and child exited; a firearm was located, and the man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 the robotic dog seen in this incident was just on standby and wasn’t being utilized — but the department’s Emergency Service Unit that responded to the apartment is one of the team’s involved in the technology test.

The NYPD and other U.S. police departments have been under public scrutiny over the past year, following the death of George Floyd and a season of unrest.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed while in police custody in May 2020. It sparked a summer of protest, with some calling to reimagine or defund American police departments, namely over deadly extrajudicial incidents with people of color that gained national attention. Officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial for murder in Floyd’s death.

Gothamist profiled the pup Wednesday, and said the robot’s starting price is $74,000.

They got ROBOT police dogs in the streets of New York. This is ridiculous y’all. I gotta speak on it. pic.twitter.com/jSB1KqUPwU — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 14, 2021

Some Americans and activist groups have also been critical of police departments’ use of artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology and other advanced tools that could invade the privacy of citizens.

The Boston Dynamics website says Spot can collect “limitless data.”

In a tweet, State Sen. Julia Salazar said the use of these robots is “an appalling manifestation of the surveillance of our communities by law enforcement,” and “an insult to actual dogs.”