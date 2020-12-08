NYS Assembly member proposes COVID vaccine requirement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Manhattan lawmaker is proposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would depend on how people respond to the arrival of vaccines in New York.

Assemblyperson Linda Rosenthal, who represents New York’s 67th Assembly District, recently proposed the legislation, which is currently known as “A11179.”

Summarized on the New York State Senate website, if enacted into law, A11179 “requires a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in accordance with the department of health’s COVID-19 vaccination administration program and mandates vaccination in certain situations.”

This legislation does not propose an automatic requirement for vaccination when one becomes available. Instead, it’s based on the response.

“If public health officials determine that residents of the state are not developing sufficient immunity from COVID-19, the department shall mandate vaccination for all individuals or groups of individuals who, as shown by clinical data, are proven to be safe to receive such vaccine,” the legislation says.

The legislation goes on to note that anyone who is exempted by a licensed medical professional would not have to be vaccinated.

After it was introduced, the bill was referred to a committee for further examination and discussion.

To read the proposed legislation in its entirety, click/tap here.