NYS Assembly Minority Leader charged with DWI

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader has been accused of driving under the influence.

Brian Kolb, a Republican, represents the 131st district, which includes part of the Finger Lakes region southeast of Rochester.

On New Year’s Eve, Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash where property was damaged on County Road 41 in Victor.

The driver, who was identified as Kolb, was taken into custody and brought to the Ontario County Jail for processing.

He was charged with DWI with a BAC over .08 percent and unsafely turning.

No one was injured.

Kolb issued a statement, apologizing for his actions.