NYS Assembly passes bill allowing temporary marijuana growing licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s another step forward for the budding marijuana industry in New York State.

The State Assembly passed a bill Wednesday authorizing temporary licenses for growing pot.

The bill paid particular attention to licenses for hemp growers and minority and women-owned businesses. Assembly Minority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes talked to News 4 just after the measure passed.

She said the bill focuses on equity for communities of color that have been harmed most by the war on drugs in New York State.

“A lot of people whose lives have been damaged as a result of it being an illegal prpduct and that damage has created a residual impact for multiple generations, we are talking 90 years here,” Peoples-Stokes said.

The cannabis program is moving quickly. There’s a $200 million fund in Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget to build dispensaries across the state this year.