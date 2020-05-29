NYS Assembly passes bill to provide substantial death benefit to families of workers killed by COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Assembly has passed legislation that helps the families of frontline workers who died as the result of COVID-19.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the announcement on Friday morning.

“While most of us have been instructed to stay home and practice social distancing, our municipal frontline workers are not afforded the same luxury,” Heastie said. “Day after day, these public servants selflessly performed the services we need to keep New York moving. It is their work and sacrifice that allows us to stay safely in our homes.

The legislation aims to provide more death-related benefits to families. This accidental death benefit is more substantial than the regular death benefit provided to public workers’ families.

If enacted into law, this benefit could be paid to the families of those who died after contracting COVID-19 within 45 days of reporting to work on or after March 1. This applies to workers who were either at their regular site or an alternate one.

