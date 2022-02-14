NYS Attorney General’s Office investigating after death of driver shot by Trooper in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation after a driver was shot by a State trooper this past weekend.

On Saturday morning, authorities say the driver was moving in excess of 100 miles per hour while on I-90. After exiting on I-190, law enforcement officers found the driver while patrolling the city.

According to police, they approached the vehicle while it was on E. Eagle Street and gave the driver commands.

“While interacting with the suspect, the trooper reached into the vehicle and the suspect attempted to leave the scene in reverse,” Major Carla Dirienzo of the New York State Police, said. “The trooper discharged their division-issued firearm at the suspect. The vehicle struck multiple objects and ultimately overturned on a ramp. The suspect died at the scene.”

Opening an investigation into an incident like this is a standard procedure for the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI).

“Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.” New York State Attorney General’s Office

According to authorities, the officer who opened fire suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are a 14-year veteran of the New York State Police.