NYS authorized to conduct coronavirus testing; state now has the highest amount of confirmed cases in US

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo gave an update on the coronavirus in New York.

“The more you test, the more you can reduce the spread,” Cuomo said. The governor, who recently spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, had been advocating for the federal government to allow states to test for the virus.

Following their conversation, the federal government authorized the State of New York to set up protocol to allow more testing.

Because of this, Cuomo predicts that the state will be able to conduct 6,000 tests per day. To date, the state has only performed roughly 3,200 tests.

Earlier on Friday, Cuomo was in New Rochelle to introduce and discuss a new drive-thru testing facility there.

As of Friday, New York now has the highest amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the whole country, with 421. Washington has just one less than that.

Positive cases have been found in Monroe County, and west of us in St. Catharines, Ontario, but none have been confirmed in the Buffalo area.