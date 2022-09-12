BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas in New York has finally dropped below four dollars, according to AAA.

Currently sitting at $3.89, it’s 12 cents lower than it was at this time last week. Compared to a month ago, it’s a pretty significant drop from $4.37 per gallon.

One year ago, New York’s average price of gas was a lot lower — $3.28. The national average was 10 cents less than that, AAA said.

Currently, the average price people are paying around the country is $3.72, which is a seven-cent decrease from last week.

In different parts of upstate New York, there’s a range of prices. Buffalo happens to be one of the cheapest places.

Batavia – $4.05 (down 10 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 15 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.04 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.03 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.05 (down 17 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.97 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.07 (down 15 cents from last week

The demand for gas usually starts to drop after Labor Day, AAA said.

“As crude oil prices continue to drop, pump prices are dropping across the United States,” AAA said. “As of September 12, oil prices range from $87 to $93 per barrel.”