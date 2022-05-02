BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas still isn’t cheap. Currently, the national average price is $4.19 per gallon, while New York’s is $4.35.

Week-to-week, those prices went up seven and 12 cents, respectively.

One year ago, the average price people were paying in the U.S. was $2.90, and in New York, it was $2.95.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.23 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.29 (up 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.28 (up 7 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.31 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.32 (up 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.29 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.31 (up 6 cents from last week)

“As supply remains tight and the market remains highly volatile, crude prices will likely continue to fluctuate, pushing pump prices higher,” AAA says.