BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas still isn’t cheap. Currently, the national average price is $4.19 per gallon, while New York’s is $4.35.
Week-to-week, those prices went up seven and 12 cents, respectively.
One year ago, the average price people were paying in the U.S. was $2.90, and in New York, it was $2.95.
Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $4.23 (up 2 cents from last week)
- Elmira – $4.29 (up 8 cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $4.28 (up 7 cents from last week)
- Rochester – $4.31 (up 3 cents from last week)
- Rome – $4.32 (up 7 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $4.29 (up 5 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $4.31 (up 6 cents from last week)
“As supply remains tight and the market remains highly volatile, crude prices will likely continue to fluctuate, pushing pump prices higher,” AAA says.
