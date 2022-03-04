BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas isn’t getting any cheaper, and overnight in New York, the average price surpassed four dollars.

The national average still hasn’t climbed that high, but New York’s is $4.05 — a 25 cent increase since Monday.

To compare, the price of it one year ago was $2.81 per gallon.

Across the United States, the average price right now is $3.84, which is $1.09 higher than it was in 2021.

Batavia – $3.97 (up 22 cents since Monday)

Buffalo – $4.03 (up 28 cents since Monday)

Ithaca – $4.03 (up 22 cents since Monday)

Rochester – $4.06 (up 27 cents since Monday)

Rome – $4.04 (up 24 cents since Monday)

Syracuse – $4.03 (up 28 cents since Monday)

Watertown – $4.06 (up 27 cents since Monday

“This morning, oil prices are at $110 per barrel and up as they were yesterday,” AAA said. “Oil prices have a direct impact on gas prices, and they are at the highest level seen in more than a decade. Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility.”

California’s having an even tougher time at the pump. The average price there is $5.07 per gallon.