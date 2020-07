BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Tuesday, New York State’s Board of Elections is beefing up its response to cybersecurity threats.

The purpose is to focus on protecting the integrity of the state’s electoral process against online attacks.

The training exercises are going to be based on real world scenarios and potential risks.

This is part of the state’s continued effort to test readiness and response. These cybersecurity tests will run through Friday.