NYS Board of Regents focusing on emergency regulations

Around New York State

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Board of Regents is working to make remote learning fair for everyone.

The board is focusing on several emergency regulations to help educators, students and other professionals.

Leaders are also addressing the disparities in remote learning across the state. They say many students and educators still have access to technology.

The state will keep collecting data throughout the rest of the school year. By doing this, they’re trying to make sure all students and teachers have access to proper technology.

