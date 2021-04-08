NYS Comptroller DiNapoli shares concerns over state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State comptroller is sharing concerns about the new state budget.

Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat, wrote about the new taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations.

He says the tax hikes will make high-earners downstate the highest-taxed people in the nation.

Dinapoli also warned against increased spending.

He says it’s important that spending not grow to “unsustainable levels.”