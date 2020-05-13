NYS Comptroller sees troubling future for state without federal aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The future is potentially bleak, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Reiterating the messages we’ve been hearing from politicians at local, county and state levels, DiNapoli says that without additional federal funding, schools, hospitals and local governments could face billions in budget cuts.

Looking at the 2020-21 fiscal year, DiNapoli says $8.2 billion could be cut from Aid to Localities spending.

This could result in lost services for school children, college students, people living in poverty, aging residents and people with disabilities. Along with that, programs that assist frontline responders, protect the environment, safeguard health, maintain transportation and ease the burden on property taxpayers could be affected.

“The Financial Plan warns of deep cuts and very troubling actions the state anticipates taking to address the revenue loss and growing costs of fighting the coronavirus,” DiNapoli said. “New York is facing an unprecedented public health and fiscal crisis that could dramatically change our landscape for years to come. As reports by my office have repeatedly shown, New York ranks first among the small group of states that send more dollars to the federal government than they receive in return. Now we need help from Washington that comes without strings to protect New Yorkers from seeing essential services decimated.”

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a $3 trillion aid package this Friday.

