BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Sometimes it takes a while to get it right,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said of the blossoming legal cannabis industry in New York.
The Governor was in Brooklyn Thursday morning to make an announcement.
While legal weed is full of opportunity for the state’s economy, the Governor says some businesses are working under the table. In the past two weeks, illegal cannabis was seized from 31 businesses in New York.
In all, at least 1,000 lbs. of product was seized, with an estimated value of $9-11 million.
“If you’re operating illegally, you will be caught and you will be stopped,” Hochul says, noting that there are easy ways to find out if you’re patronizing a legally-operating business.
Those that are operating in compliance with state law will have a sign outside the business that looks like this:
You can even scan a QR code on the sign to prove it’s legitimate.
