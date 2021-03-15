NYS Democratic Chairman says focus must be on getting work done as calls for Cuomo’s resignation continue

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As elected officials on both sides of the political aisle continue calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, New York State’s Democratic Chairman says “we must focus on getting the vital work of government done.”

In a statement released Monday morning, Jay Jacobs said the “allegations are serious and disturbing and deserve a full and thorough investigation,” noting he has “full confidence” in the investigations begun by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and the Democratic Caucus, and the Office of Attorney General Letitia James.

President Joe Biden wants to see the results of the investigations, too, recently declining to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

According to a newly released Siena Poll, half of New Yorkers do not think Cuomo should step down right now, either.

On at least two occasions, the Governor has publicly said he’s not going to resign.

The full statement from New York’s Democratic Chairman can be found below:

“Now that virtually every Democratic elected official has made their views known, and the Governor has made clear that he has no intention of resigning until the results of the independent investigations into the allegations against him have been completed, it is incumbent upon everyone to focus on getting the work of government done. Over the next two weeks, the state must complete a budget, ramp up its already extensive vaccination program and tend to the many other responsibilities that require the full attention of state government. As I have repeatedly said, these allegations are serious and disturbing and deserve a full and thorough investigation. I have full confidence in the investigation already begun by Attorney General Letitia James’ office. Moreover, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and the Democratic Caucus have initiated their own independent investigation to see whether or not these allegations merit action by the full legislature, including, potentially, the removal of the Governor from office. Both President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have voiced support for Speaker Heastie’s position that an investigation should precede a determination of the outcome. Moreover, ongoing discussions with county chairs and today’s Siena Poll results make clear that most New Yorkers and an overwhelming number of Democrats want an investigation before making judgment. I will continue to consult with Democratic leaders around the state. I urge that these investigations move expeditiously and I am confident that once completed and the results made public, the Party and our elected officials will do what is right based on the outcome and the facts. In the meantime, we must focus on getting the vital work of government done.” New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs