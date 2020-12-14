NY’s gas prices are up one cent, on average

Around New York State

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in New York are up one cent, on average, but the national average remains the same week to week.

Looking at data from this time last year, there’s a stark difference in prices. One year ago, New York’s average was $2.68, and now it’s $2.26.

The national average is $2.16, but one year ago, it was $2.56.

Here’s a look at the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.22 (no change since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.25 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.23 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.33 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)

